Wednesday, Aug. 26Revive @ 5 takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in the summer at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. There will be live music, food, cold beverages and fun for the entire family. View the full schedule at historicdowntownpocatello.com/events.
Perfect Chaos will perform live starting at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday, Aug. 27Live jazz trio Speakeasy performs in the Yellowstone Lounge, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, featuring jazz classics from the 1930s in the style of Benny Goodman, with Keith Ward on clarinet/sax, Freddy Gildersleeve on guitar and Tanya Johnson on upright. Admission is free.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Musical duos Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Warm River Studio, 612 Main St. in Ashton. Flagship Romance is composed of married couple Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson, who are known for alternative folk music. And The Rough & Tumble play folk-Americana tunes. Tickets are $24.57. Visit tinyurl.com/mpbx6er4 for tickets.
Keagan Park will perform live starting at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 27-29“The Drama” will play at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 27-28, and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, this romantic comedy follows an engaged couple whose relationship unravels during their wedding week after a shocking secret is revealed. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU employees and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Friday, Aug. 28Sip N’ Sew will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Granny’s Fabric House, 80 E. Main St. in Rexburg. Attendees will be able to gather and work on quilting and sewing projects. There will also be a dirty soda bar. Tickets are $10. Go to tinyurl.com/2zy7hzkx for tickets.
Season of Note presents comedian Steve Soelberg at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets run $35 to $40 and can be purchased at idahostatetickets.com.
Saturday, Aug. 29The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Visitors can shop a rotating selection of local vendors offering jewelry, art, home décor, plants and more, with new makers featured each week.
ISU football has its home opener against the Virginia Military Institute at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the ICCU Dome, with a 1 p.m. tailgate in the parking lot. Tickets for the game run $15 to $27 and can be purchased at idahostatetickets.com.
A wedding themed rave, “Till Death Do Us Part,” will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at The Gem, 216 1st St. in Idaho Falls. This rave will feature a duel between bass and acid house music. Additionally, The Idahoan is an ordained minister with the Universal Life Church and will be legally marrying couples with a valid Idaho county-issued marriage certificate. The cost of tickets is $10. Go to tinyurl.com/2m6kesa3 for tickets and more information.
Sunday, Aug. 30“The Sheep Detectives” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at ISU’s Bengal Theater. A shepherd (Hugh Jackman) reads mystery novels to his flock every night. When he is found dead, the talking sheep use the detective rules they learned from his stories to help a clumsy local officer solve the murder. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU employees and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Monday, Aug. 31Curbside Cravings is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. There will be a variety of food trucks.
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