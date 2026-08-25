A Delta Air Lines Embraer E175 (generic cutline)

A Delta Air Lines Embraer E175 passenger jet on the tarmac of the Pocatello Regional Airport is pictured in this September 2023 file photo.

 Stephanie Bachman-West/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Delta Air Lines' early morning flight is returning to Pocatello Regional Airport starting Oct. 2.

The daily flight to Salt Lake City will depart Pocatello at 6:04 a.m. and return at 9:48 p.m., the airport announced Tuesday.

Pocatello Regional Airport said the early departure gives travelers better access to Delta's network through Salt Lake City International Airport, while the late return allows passengers to get more use out of a full travel day.

"We know how important this flight is to our community and we are very pleased to once again offer this much-needed schedule to our travelers," the Pocatello airport said in its announcement.

The airport encouraged local residents to help sustain the route by booking flights through Pocatello Regional Airport rather than driving to other regional airports.

Tickets can be booked through delta.com.

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