A line of severe thunderstorms swept across Southeastern Idaho Sunday afternoon, prompting a series of severe thunderstorm warnings across multiple counties as the National Weather Service warned of damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.
The most severe warning was issued for central Caribou County, where a storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar-size hail — up to 1.25 inches — was tracked 8 miles northwest of Soda Springs as of 3:56 p.m. Sunday, moving east at 30 mph. That warning, in effect until 4:45 p.m., covers Soda Springs, the southern Blackfoot Reservoir and the Diamond Creek and Mill Canyon campgrounds.
The National Weather Service specifically warned anyone on or near Blackfoot Reservoir to get off the water and seek shelter immediately, noting lightning can strike as far as 15 miles from a storm.
A second severe thunderstorm warning covers western Power County and northeastern Cassia County until 4:45 p.m. As of 3:54 p.m., a storm near Albion, about 10 miles northwest of Malta, was moving northeast at 30 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. That storm's path includes Lake Walcott, Albion, the Yale Rest Area, Idahome and the Interstate 84/86 junction.
A third warning remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. for central Oneida, south central Bannock and southeastern Power counties. As of 3:59 p.m., a storm 12 miles north of Holbrook Summit, about 21 miles northwest of Malad, was moving east at 25 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. That storm threatens Malad, Arbon, Malad Summit and Daniels Reservoir.
The National Weather Service said all three storms are capable of hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees. Torrential rainfall accompanying the storms could lead to flash flooding, and the weather service cautioned drivers not to attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Residents in the storms' paths were urged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.
The warnings follow an earlier severe thunderstorm warning and special weather statement issued Saturday for central Bannock, southeastern Power, northwestern Oneida and eastern Cassia counties, which brought quarter-size hail and wind gusts over 35 mph to the Pocatello area.
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