POCATELLO — An 18-year-old local man has been arrested and charged with rape and other felony sex crimes after police say he had sex with a 15-year-old girl he met on social media, despite knowing her age beforehand.
Ignacio Josu Iturrios Celis, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, one count of rape where the victim is under 16 and the defendant is over 18 and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16, all felonies, according to a criminal complaint filed in 6th District Court Monday.
The girl told police she had been messaging a user going by "Iggy" on Snapchat for a few days before arranging for him to come to her home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report contained with a probable cause affidavit. The girl told officers that she explained to Iturrios Celis she was 15 before he arrived, police said.
Iturrios Celis entered through the girl's bedroom window, and the two began kissing on her bed, according to the report. The girl told investigators Iturrios Celis said multiple times that he knew he "shouldn't do this," referencing the gap in their ages, police said.
He began touching her over her clothing before doing so underneath it and touching her inappropriately, the affidavit states. When the girl said she was uncomfortable and asked him to stop, Iturrios Celis told her he didn't want to, and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse without her consent, according to police.
The encounter ended when the girl's mother knocked on her bedroom door, startling Iturrios Celis, who fled through the same window, the affidavit states.
The girl's mother told police she later searched her daughter's phone and found Snapchat messages in which the girl told Iturrios Celis she was 15, and she provided investigators with a video recording of those messages, the report says.
Police made contact with Iturrios Celis at his residence later that night, and he agreed to go to the Pocatello Police Department for an interview, the affidavit states. After waiving his Miranda rights, Iturrios Celis initially told investigators he had only cuddled with the girl and denied any sexual activity, court records show.
He later admitted to having intercourse with the girl multiple times inside the girl's bedroom, the affidavit states. Iturrios Celis initially claimed he believed the girl was 16 or 17, but admitted he knew she was 15 before having sex with her once confronted with the Snapchat messages, according to the report.
Iturrios Celis was arrested early Sunday and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
He appeared before 6th District Magistrate Judge David A. Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday via video conference from the Bannock County Jail, where his bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. He posted the bond later Monday and was released from jail.
Iturrios Celis is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 2 for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors will attempt to present sufficient evidence to elevate the case from magistrate to district court for trial.
The rape and lewd conduct charges Iturrios Celis faces carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if he is convicted. The sexual abuse of a child under 16 charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
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