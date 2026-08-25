SWAN VALLEY — Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are asking for the public's help solving a poaching case after two mule deer does were found shot and left to waste in the Fall Creek drainage of the Swan Valley area.
The two does were discovered lying just off the shoulder of the road about two miles up the Fall Creek drainage, each shot in the head with a small-caliber firearm and left a short distance apart at the scene, according to Fish and Game.
Officers were notified of the discovery Aug. 19 through the Citizens Against Poaching hotline. Based on evidence gathered so far, Fish and Game officers believe the shooting likely occurred Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.
Wanton waste of wildlife is a serious violation under Idaho law. Fish and Game is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Those with information can call Fish and Game's Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to a citation.
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