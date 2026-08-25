BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – The Bannock County Coroner’s Office is reiterating its commitment to public accountability and family peace of mind following recent media reports regarding cremation authorizations.
Under Idaho statute, coroners must authorize all cremations before they occur. In January 2026, the Coroner’s Office established a policy requiring a form confirming the definitive identification of all decedents before cremation authorization is granted. The updated policy requires local funeral homes and mortuaries to submit a Definitive Identification of Decedent Form verifying that remains have been identified using reliable, acceptable methods satisfied by the next of kin.
Protecting Families and Maintaining Safeguards
The policy stems from vulnerabilities exposed during the 2021 Downard Funeral Home case. Because cremation permanently destroys all biological and genetic markers, strict verification is critical to prevent the cremation of unidentified or improperly identified remains. For most standard cases, completing this process is straightforward and can be accomplished through next of kin.
"Our priority is to protect grieving families and ensure they receive their loved one's remains with absolute certainty," said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. "This standard aims to prevent errors that can never be undone, ensuring no family is left wondering about the status or location of their loved one’s remains.”
Response to Recent Filings
Regarding recent reports concerning three cremation authorization requests submitted by Cornelison Funeral Home, the Coroner’s Office confirms that the initial requests were withheld because the mandatory identification forms were not provided.
Following a hearing on Monday, August 24, 2026, the required identification documentation was submitted to the Coroner’s Office, and authorization for all three cremations was promptly issued.
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office will continue to enforce these verification standards uniformly across all licensed care facilities to ensure the highest level of dignity, statutory compliance, and trust for the community. Should further legal proceedings related to this matter come forth, Bannock County will respond appropriately through the court system rather than through the media.
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