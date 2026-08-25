Craig Thomas Rowland, who served as Bingham County sheriff for a decade and spent much of his life in Idaho law enforcement and public service, died Aug. 22 following a brief illness after surgery, according to his obituary. He was 67.
Rowland was born Aug. 8, 1959, in Ontario, Oregon, and was later adopted by Glen Rowland. He graduated from Vallivue High School in 1977, where he competed in rodeo and won back-to-back state wrestling championships during his junior and senior years.
He began his career in public service as a state brand inspector before joining the Idaho State Police as a trooper, where he became a specialized crash reconstruction officer. It was during this time that he met Lisa Evans, a state police dispatcher in Twin Falls. The two married in Pocatello on July 3, 1989, and later solemnized their marriage in the Washington, D.C., LDS Temple on their 25th anniversary in 2014. Lisa also went on to serve as a state trooper.
In 1996, Rowland was appointed Bingham County chief deputy under Sheriff Dayle Holm. He went on to spend eight years as the county’s Emergency Preparedness and Parks and Recreation director, helping develop mosquito abatement and flood mitigation programs while continuing to work part-time in patrol and as deputy coroner.
Rowland was elected Bingham County sheriff in 2012 and held the position for a decade. He took part in numerous water and mountain search-and-rescue operations during his career with the sheriff’s office.
Beyond his official roles, Rowland served as president of the Idaho State Police Association, the Idaho Emergency Management Association and the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association, and was a member of the Blackfoot Elks Club.
After retiring, Rowland stayed involved in the East Idaho community, directing the Meals on Wheels program at the Rigby Area Senior Citizens Center.
Rowland is survived by his wife, Lisa; son Brian; daughter Kollinda Vollmer; three grandchildren, including Kooper Rowland, who is currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps; his mother, Janis Nettleton; two brothers; a sister; and other extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot. A viewing will take place Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., also at Hawker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Rowland’s memory to the Rigby Area Senior Center.
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