IDAHO FALLS — An 18-year-old has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday morning left a motorcyclist dead, authorities said.
Idaho Falls police and fire units responded around 10:31 a.m. to a report of a vehicle-versus-motorcycle collision at the intersection of East Anderson Street and North Holmes Avenue.
Witnesses told 911 dispatchers the motorcyclist was seriously injured and that the driver of the other vehicle had fled the scene, police said.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male motorcyclist being aided by a witness. Idaho Falls Fire Department paramedics took over medical care and transported him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.
Police said they were able to determine that the motorcyclist was stopped at a red light on Holmes Avenue when the suspect vehicle struck him and continued through the intersection before leaving the scene.
Witnesses provided descriptions of the vehicle, which police said helped officers quickly identify and locate both the vehicle and the driver. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after noon Sunday.
The suspect, 18-year-old Daniel Hartman of Idaho Falls, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident, according to police.
The victim’s name has not been released. Police said next of kin have been notified, but the department is withholding the name for now to allow time for additional notifications and out of respect for the family’s privacy.
Police thanked community members who called 911, aided the victim and provided information about the suspect vehicle as well as the Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies who assisted with the response and investigation.
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