Kyndal Ray walking across America

Kyndal Ray, whose real name is Kyndal Ray Edwards, was in Southeast Idaho this week as he walks across America from Florida to Washington.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

A Florida man on a 3,000-plus-mile journey to walk across America to raise awareness about mental health and addiction recovery was in Southeast Idaho this week.

Kyndal Ray, whose real name is Kyndal Ray Edwards, has left behind a life of crime, addiction and constant depression and is instead focused on sharing messages of love and inspiration as he travels from the Atlantic Ocean in Florida to the Pacific Ocean in Washington. The name of his expedition: A Walking Testimony.

Kyndal Ray holding sign

Kyndal Ray, whose real name is Kyndal Ray Edwards, holds a sign that reads "You Matter" as he walks across America from Florida to Washington.
Names on A Walking Testimony T-shirts

A list of 90 names of the 180 that Kyndal Ray imprints on his A Walking Testimony T-shirts.

