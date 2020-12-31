The Idaho State Journal held an online poll to find out what our readers thought our top stories were for 2020.
Here is a look at the top 10 stories of 2020.
1. The two sets of human remains were found on Chad Daybell's property in June of 2020. The remains belonged to eight-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children had been missing since September 2019. Two charges were officially filed against Daybell. The charges involve the concealment of human remains "about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered."
2. On March 25, 2020 Gov. Brad Little ordered all Idaho residents to remain at home except for necessary activities and directed all non-essential businesses to close for the next three weeks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. At the time, Idaho had yet to report any COVID-19 related deaths.
3. Though the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees had voted to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot effective June 2021, opposition to its departure mounted. Despite the board’s Sept. 15, 2020 decision to schedule the Indians mascot retirement for next year, an online petition to save the mascot started Sept. 14 by a Pocatello High alumnus had amassed more than 2,500 signatures.
4. Chubbuck boy, Jack Moser, (6) was seriously injured in July of 2020 on a camping trip when he was run over by a trailer being pulled by a truck. Despite his serious injuries, Moser was making a strong recovery.
5. The United States was heading into the bleakest part of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Idaho was at the top of many of the wrong lists in regard to the pandemic, according to the Nov. 29 White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly report.
6. A local group of concerned parents submitted to the Bannock County Elections Office their petitions to recall three members of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees. The recall effort was launched in September of 2020, primarily because of the school board’s overall inability to fully represent the electorate on a number of issues, particularly the board’s decision earlier this year to implement and continue the district’s hybrid learning model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2018 school boundary issue and the decision to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot.
7. Nine earthquakes, including one capable of causing significant damage, rocked Idaho. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the first of the quakes was a powerful 6.5 magnitude temblor that occurred about 44 miles west of Challis around 5:52 p.m. It was followed by a 3.6 magnitude quake at 6:01 p.m., a 4.6 magnitude quake at 6:27 p.m., a 3.4 magnitude quake at 6:49 p.m., a 3.5 magnitude quake at 7:03 p.m., a 3.3 magnitude quake at 7:13 p.m., a 3.2 magnitude quake at 7:23 p.m., a 3.1 magnitude quake at 7:27 p.m. and a 3.3 magnitude quake at 7:44 p.m.
8. Bannock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyler D. Carter, 38, in connection to the March 13 hit-and-run death of a local bicyclist. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said at the press conference that Carter will face one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident for the March 13, 2020 hit-and-run crash that caused the death of 40-year-old Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm of Pocatello.
9. Less than 48 hours after a Pocatello bank was robbed local police had all three of the suspects in custody. The suspect were Patrina Morris, 37, Jonathon Brewer, 26, and Aaron Hernandez, 25. It was a vigilant local citizen who spotted the other suspect, Aaron Hernandez, 25, of Ontario, California, at the Chubbuck McDonald’s restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue. Following the robbery Pocatello police had provided U.S. Bank security camera images to the public and media in hopes of turning up leads. Police said those images got the attention of the individual at the Chubbuck McDonald’s who spotted Hernandez arriving at the restaurant in the Hyundai Accent connected to the robbery.
10. Police reported that they had fatally shot a 23-year-old local man wielding a knife outside of a south Pocatello residence. Neal Stuart Nevada, of Fort Hall, was fatally shot after fleeing the scene of a reported dispute with a woman, Pocatello Police said in a news release.