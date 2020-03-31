Nine earthquakes, including one capable of causing significant damage, rocked Idaho on Tuesday evening.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the first of the quakes was a powerful 6.5 magnitude temblor that occurred about 44 miles west of Challis around 5:52 p.m. It was followed by a 3.6 magnitude quake at 6:01 p.m., a 4.6 magnitude quake at 6:27 p.m., a 3.4 magnitude quake at 6:49 p.m., a 3.5 magnitude quake at 7:03 p.m., a 3.3 magnitude quake at 7:13 p.m., a 3.2 magnitude quake at 7:23 p.m., a 3.1 magnitude quake at 7:27 p.m. and a 3.3 magnitude quake at 7:44 p.m.
The eight smaller quakes occurred within 15 miles to the northwest, west, southwest and south of the first quake, according to the USGS.
All of the quakes occurred in sparsely populated mountainous terrain.
Magnitude 6.5 quakes are capable of causing significant damage, especially in populated areas, while quakes in the 3.1 to 4.6 magnitude range are typically only capable of causing minor damage.
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday evening’s 6.5 magnitude quake was felt throughout the state. In the Pocatello area, people reported that the temblor caused paintings on walls to shift and chandeliers to sway.
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management said it has received no reports that the quakes caused any damage or injuries, but the agency is still in the process of contacting emergency responders throughout the state for updates.
Idaho State Police said its troopers are also searching for damage and injuries, but thus far have found none.
State police said they received numerous calls from citizens about Tuesday evening’s earthquakes.
The 6.5 magnitude quake was felt throughout East Idaho, including at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office in Pocatello where the temblor caused chairs to move.