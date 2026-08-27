Wildfire brush fire stock image file photo
Associated Press File Photo

RAFT RIVER — Residents east of Raft River have been told to be ready to evacuate because of a wildfire.

The Power County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls around 5:30 p.m. Thursday reporting the blaze between Barkdull and Georges roads near the Coldwater Hill Rest Area on Interstate 86.

Multiple fire units responded and found the wildfire burning in very rough terrain with several homes nearby.

Firefighters have taken up defensive positions around the homes to protect them from the wildfire and the residents of the homes have been told to be ready to evacuate if needed.

Fire officials have not yet said how many acres the blaze has scorched.

Authorities believe the fire was likely caused by lightning but the investigation is ongoing.

As of Thursday night the blaze had not resulted in any injuries, damage to structures or road closures.

But the public is being advised to stay away from the fire scene until firefighters extinguish the flames.

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