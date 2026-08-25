BLACKFOOT — Popular Mexican restaurant Cielito Lindo is set to open its second location in Blackfoot later this year.
Eric Gutierrez, owner of Cielito Lindo, said the Blackfoot location will be at 257 S. Broadway St. He hopes the restaurant will open at some point in September.
“We’re still waiting on the licenses,” Gutierrez said. “We don’t have a set date, but we are decorating and putting things together. It looks beautiful.”
Gutierrez said his goal was to open a location in Idaho Falls, but that didn’t work out. A friend reached out to him and suggested he expand to Blackfoot. This friend, Raul Cardenas, is going to be a co-owner on the new location.
“The place has everything,” Gutierrez said. “I took the decision and thought this is probably a pit stop to Idaho Falls.”
Gutierrez still hopes to open a Cielito Lindo in Idaho Falls eventually. He hopes to build locations throughout Idaho and Utah so he can provide quality Mexican food to people from all over the region.
“We just need to settle in with this one and build a good clientele,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez looks forward to providing the people of Blackfoot with the same dining experience that the people of Pocatello get from his restaurant.
“We want to show people in Blackfoot what a Mexican restaurant can bring in terms of customer service and how we take care of people,” Gutierrez said.
Everyone in Blackfoot is encouraged to come to Cielito Lindo when it opens. Gutierrez said he looks forward to meeting more people and providing them with good food.
“We’re super excited to get to know our new family in Blackfoot,” Gutierrez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In