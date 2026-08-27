OVID — A local man died Thursday after the ATV he was riding overturned while swerving to avoid an oncoming van in this small Bear Lake County town, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash happened around 11:12 a.m. on North Road just west of Johnson Road in Ovid. A 71-year-old Ovid man was riding a 2014 Polaris Sportsman ATV eastbound on North Road when he abruptly swerved to avoid colliding with a 2021 GMC Savana van driven by a 22-year-old Nibley, Utah, man traveling westbound, according to state police.
The Polaris' driver lost control, went off the south side of the road, struck a concrete barrier and overturned, state police said. He was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, state police said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, authorities said. His name hasn't been released.
The GMC's driver was wearing a seat belt, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
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