Over the past two years, 19 deep red states have passed laws that either ban medical care to transgender minors outright or criminalize doctors providing such care. All but three of the laws were enacted this year.

In several states, legal challenges to those laws were initiated. The results of those challenges have begun to come in, in the form of court decisions, and they reveal just what a farcical charade those laws are. At this point in time, three state courts have blocked the enforcement of such laws: Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

