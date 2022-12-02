Haliwell Park aerial shot

A July 2022 aerial photo showing Halliwell Park on Alameda Road in Pocatello. The Bannock County Commission is considering investing $8 million into building a new multi-use sports facility in the Gate City area that could be home to an MLB-partnered minor league baseball team.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Enjoying some crackerjacks, stretching during the seventh inning and throwing back a home run ball from the rival Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team could soon become a reality for Pocatello area baseball fans.

During a public hearing Tuesday, the Bannock County Commission discussed using federal stimulus money and partnering with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment to construct a $20 million multi-use sports facility that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered minor league baseball team.

Bannock County Commissioner (Hough, Moser and Tovey)

From left, Bannock County commissioners Jeff Hough, Ernie Moser and Terrel Tovey.
Chukars vs Missoula

Fans cheer as the Idaho Falls Chukars take on the Missoula Osprey on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.