Torey Danner

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

 Photo courtesy of Torey Danner

POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Bannock County officials have entered into an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center, according to a Monday news release from ISU.

The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho and will be located somewhere on the ISU Pocatello campus, according to the news release.

