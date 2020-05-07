Editor’s note: the following is a Q&A the Idaho State Journal conducted with Idaho State University Athletic Director Pauline Thiros on May 6.
Q: On May 1, ISU President Kevin Satterlee announced mandatory furloughs, layoffs and departmental budget cuts, including up to 5% for athletics, to help offset ISU’s anticipated $16 million budget shortfall. What does this mean for athletics?
A: Like every unit at Idaho State University, athletics was asked to model a variety of cuts between 4-6%, or greater, and assess the impact. Athletics will experience a 5% cut in the coming fiscal year, and a 4.1% recurring cut. It was our priority to mitigate the impact on student-athlete scholarships, wellness and safety, and I believe we achieved that goal. The most common cuts were to team travel, non-conference competitions, and recruiting travel. We are working to find more efficient ways to schedule and operate, and we feel optimistic that we can achieve success with the level of funding anticipated at this time.
Q: The announcement also states that non-classified (salaried) staff — the category most of ISU’s coaches fit into — will be subject to a 6.7% budget cut. Does that equate to furloughs, pay reductions, or layoffs?
A: Across campus, personnel costs represent the largest portion of the budget, and it is no different in athletics. The savings will be achieved through a combination of short-term and permanent changes, including reductions to salaries, restructuring, layoffs, elimination of open positions, and delays in filling open positions. Athletics eliminated one permanent vacant administrative position, some temporary positions, and is holding a number of positions open. Idaho State’s furlough program is not included in that amount, and will represent an overall university savings. The university’s furlough program is across all employment categories, based on salary.
Q: What was the financial state of ISU athletics before the coronavirus pandemic hit and drastically changed the immediate outlook of intercollegiate athletics? Moreover, how has the department been impacted by ensuing state-mandated budget cuts, declining enrollment, etc.?
Editor’s note: In November 2019, Gov. Brad Little issued a 1% holdback for state agencies, and issued another 1% holdback in March to mitigate the financial damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Satterlee said the state has also announced plans for a 5% holdback for the upcoming fiscal year.
A: The financial state of athletics was continuing to improve prior to COVID-19. The department had presented a balanced budget for fiscal year 2021, which can be attributed to increased fundraising revenue, support from student fees, institutional support made possible through work with the State Board of Education to increase the cap, and reallocations designed to achieve greater efficiency. Certainly, athletics will be impacted by the cuts, but is in a position to adjust travel and competition in such a way that we can work within the cuts. We were growing and progressing in a significant way, and certainly the impact equates to slowing down that growth and progress, but we continue to forge ahead and seek creative ways to enhance our programs and performance. We are preparing for additional impacts we expect to see as there will undoubtedly be a phased-in return to competition, which will potentially affect various types of revenue from game guarantees, sponsorships, attendance and other critical areas. We must continue to be diligent.
In addition to currently planned cuts, we have identified areas where savings may be achieved as things progress. Further, we are working together as Big Sky member institutions to implement temporary changes which will make it more economical to operate as a conference, and the full positive impact of those measures will be quantified in the near future once they are fully developed and adopted.
Q: In April, the State Board of Education decided to give university presidents the right to decide whether to sell alcohol in stadiums and during pregame tailgates. Where does ISU stand on this issue? What did the State Board previously allow/restrict in terms of alcohol at sporting events and tailgates?
A: Previously, special permission was required from the State Board of Education in each instance of alcohol service in conjunction with athletic events. This change will delegate to the president’s oversight all alcohol service within the remaining State Board of Education policy limitations. Restrictions related to operations and security of areas serving alcohol remain unchanged at this time.
Q: What are the costs associated with deciding to sell alcohol during games, and how much revenue do you estimate ISU could accrue as a result, either directly (alcohol sales) or indirectly (ticket sales)? Adversely, is the non-drinking and/or socioeconomic background of ISU’s fanbase such that facilitating alcohol sales could actually result in a net negative?
A: Due to a number of emergent issues and actions related to COVID-19 and protecting the health and safety of students, faculty and the public, neither the university nor athletics has undertaken a study of alcohol-related sales or impact. These issues and practices will be considered and evolve over the months ahead, and no immediate changes have been determined at this time.