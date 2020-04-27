POCATELLO — Idaho State University's colleges and divisions have presented proposals for trimming their budgets by up to 6% to help the institution offset a projected $16 million budget deficit, a university spokesman confirmed Monday.
Furloughs, reductions in staffing levels, reductions in operating expenses, restructuring of administrative units and elimination of vacant positions are all under discussion, according to Stuart Summers, associate vice president of ISU's Office of Marketing and Communications.
In written comments submitted in response to Journal questions, Summers said colleges and administrative units prepared scenarios for how they could make reductions of 4%, 5% or 6%. Members of the Faculty Senate, Staff Council and the Associated Students of ISU reviewed the recommendations. Summers said students, faculty and staff involved in the review process discussed the impact of all of the potential cuts on students, faculty, staff and community services.
Summers said the division and college reduction proposals will be posted online later this week.
"It is important for all employees to understand what has been discussed and understand the impact," Summers said. "University leadership will meet in the near future to finalize the proposed reductions and set next year's budget."
Summers said a final budget will be submitted to the State Board of Education in early May.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the university was already coping with a financial hit. Gov. Brad Little ordered 1% percent budget cuts affecting higher education, which cost ISU roughly $1 million. The state requested another 1% holdback for the current fiscal year and another 5% in cuts for the next fiscal year.
Summers said enrollment declines have cost the university an additional $3 million, and the university expects to lose $3 million more due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
"Taking all of this financial information into account, for the next fiscal year, the university has a projected budget deficit of $16 million," Summers said, adding faculty and staff also submitted more than 300 ideas last fall intended to improve operational efficiencies.
In help limit the spread of the coronavirus, Little issued an order on March 25 for residents to stay home, except for when providing or receiving essential services. He also ordered businesses deemed non-essential to temporarily close. Little recently outlined a four-step plan to gradually reopen most of the state from May 1 through the end of June.
As of April 27, Idaho had 1,917 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, including 14 confirmed cases in the region covered by Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Summers said COVID-19 has forced ISU to invest in technology to help faculty, staff and students interact while the physical campus is closed. Furthermore, the university has incurred revenue losses from housing refunds and canceled events on campus, he said.
Summers said the university has continued paying all of its personnel, including student employees, who have been impacted by the stay-at-home order.
"Telework arrangements have been successfully established, with essential staff still reporting to work," Summers said.
Summers said it's unclear how the health crisis will affect enrollment next fall. He said ISU's admissions and advising team has been reaching out to help new and returning students prepare for the fall semester. ISU has also extended scholarship deadlines and waived requirements for college admission tests.
"Idaho State is focused on the fall," Summers said. "We are looking ahead to August and preparing to be fully operational in time to welcome our students back to campus."
Summers said ISU's financial reserves will help the university cope with its funding challenges. He said the reserves will also allow ISU to "deploy a multi-year strategy to strategically build a new and sustainable budget model."