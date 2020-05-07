Idaho State’s coaches and athletic administrators will get a few extra days off in the near future, but it’s likely not the downtime they had in mind.
ISU recently issued university-wide budget cuts and furloughs to help offset a projected $16 million budget shortfall — a reality facing many business and higher-education institutions during the coronavirus pandemic. ISU’s required furlough days are tiered based on salary and go into effect July 1 for employees serving 12-month appointments.
That means ISU’s head coaches will take up to a week or more of unpaid days off between July 1, 2020, and June 26, 2021 — the last day of fiscal year 2021 and the deadline for employees to fulfill their furlough requirements.
Employees can also take up to five voluntary furlough days through June 30, 2021.
Athletic director Pauline Thiros and head football coach Rob Phenicie are among ISU’s highest-paid employees and must each take 13 furlough days, while women’s basketball head coach Seton Sobolewski and men’s basketball head coach Ryan Looney are in the eight-day tier.
ISU’s next highest-paid coach is football defensive coordinator Roger Cooper, who must take four furlough days.
By comparison, Boise State’s highest-paid employees are required to take 10 furlough days. That means Broncos head football coach Bryan Harsin, the state’s highest-paid employee at $1.65 million, is due to lose over $63,000 during those 10 days. Phenicie, who makes just under $169,000, will lose about $8,400 during his 13 furlough days.
More information on ISU’s furloughs can be found at https://isu.edu/furloughs/.