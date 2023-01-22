MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in the van that authorities say he used to flee after attempting to attack a second dance hall. The mayor of Monterey Park said Tran may have frequented the first dance hall that he targeted.

I'm pretty sure he looked........Asian.

True gun control will come from the people. When we've collectively had enough, we'll get rid of the guns and elect politicians who will assist. Manufacturing bans, buy-backs, limits on magazine capacities, a change to the wording of the Second Amendment and a host of other gun control tactics will eventually take place.

Are you retarded or something?

