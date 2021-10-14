POCATELLO — Ahead of elections this fall, the League of Women Voters of Pocatello offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This one-stop-shop for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide. Local candidates’ responses to questions will be available Friday.
“Voters need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” said Pam Ward, LWVP president. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premier online election resource, and the Pocatello League has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all Pocatello and Chubbuck voters.”
The Pocatello League works to strengthen democracy in our community. They empower voters to exercise their right to vote by holding registration drives, sponsoring candidate forums and educating voters.
Story continues below video
VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place and more.
“The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to our voters,” said Ward. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Nov. 2.”
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.