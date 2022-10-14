POCATELLO — To help voters prepare for the general election, the League of Women Voters of Pocatello offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This one-stop shop for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
Voters will find congressional, statewide, legislative and county candidates’ responses to questions. Local participants include legislative candidates for seats in districts 28, 29 and 35 and Bannock County candidates for commissioner, assessor, clerk, treasurer and coroner. Also, there is an online tool that allows voters to make side-by-side comparisons of candidates.
“Voters need to be informed,” said Pam Ward, LWVP president. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premier online election resource that is easy to use.”
The Pocatello League partnered with the Idaho League and the LWV of the U.S. to publish this voter guide for Idaho voters.
VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year— many of them young people and first-time voters — learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place and more.
Pocatello League members work to strengthen democracy in our community. They empower voters to exercise their right to vote by holding registration drives, sponsoring candidate forums and educating voters.
“The League is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to our voters,” said Ward. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 so they ... can vote with confidence on Nov. 8.”
