POCATELLO — To help voters prepare for the general election, the League of Women Voters of Pocatello offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This one-stop shop for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

Voters will find congressional, statewide, legislative and county candidates’ responses to questions. Local participants include legislative candidates for seats in districts 28, 29 and 35 and Bannock County candidates for commissioner, assessor, clerk, treasurer and coroner. Also, there is an online tool that allows voters to make side-by-side comparisons of candidates.

