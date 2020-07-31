A merge of many powerful comedic talents in both leading and supporting roles, “Like a Boss” was much awaited and seemed set to succeed. However, despite the unique premise and star power, the rough dialogue and awkward pacing quickly make it clear that the cast themselves are much funnier than most of the material. By the time the credits roll, it becomes quite obvious that, however flawed, it is hard to be angry at a movie about friendship.
Best friends since middle school, Mia (Tiffany Haddish) and Mel (Rose Byrne) seem to have it all: a cute house, a beauty business they built from the ground up and, most importantly, each other. While all might seem perfect on the surface, financially they are way in over their heads; their business is nearly half a million dollars in debt from their last expansion. Worried that they may need to file for bankruptcy, they appear to receive an unexpected blessing as cosmetics mogul Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) offers to pay off their debt. Giving them an offer too good to pass up, what seems first to be the saving grace of their business, Claire’s efforts at manipulating the two women and taking over their business puts their lifelong friendship in rocky territory. Realizing that Claire’s intentions to buy their business may have been more than pure, Mel and Mia are now fighting for their business and their friendship like never before.
“Like a Boss” may not bring anything new to the table, but it makes sure you know how cute the table is.
Mindless popcorn entertainment, “Like a Boss” is a throw-away mid-tier comedy with a surprisingly high-tier cast. Even beyond the leading roles, Billy Porter and Jennifer Coolidge are fantastic (as always) in supporting roles as the friends and employees of Mel and Mia. Tragically, the cliche lines and characterizations they are given don’t do them, or their already proven comedic prowess, any justice. Rushed at moments, entertaining at others,and a little bland in between, “Like a Boss” is more than a little disappointing but not devoid of entertainment.
Unexpected at moments and completely predictable in others, to overthink and analyze “Like a Boss” is to miss the point. One meant to simply watch, giggle and enjoy over its 83-minute runtime, the movie succeeds at the goal with only a few moments of irritation. However, throughout all of the faults throughout the movie, you can’t help but want to see Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne together as a comedic duo in future projects.
Grade: C-
Rose Dunton, originally of Nampa, has been living in Pocatello for the past five years. Proficient in Japanese, she is an avid film buff.