MERIDIAN — With winter and the holiday travel season upon us, it is time to prepare for challenging driving conditions to avoid unnecessary risks during inclement weather. Up to 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies around the state are joining forces to launch a Winter Driving Extravaganza campaign. This safety campaign aims to inform Idahoans of increased emphasis patrols for seat belt violations and impaired driving and provide public education on winter driving and snowplow safety.

"It is important for all of us to work together and make a difference in our communities," said Idaho State Police Director Kedrick Wills. "We want people to know how to safely drive during winter conditions, wear their seat belts and always choose to drive sober. One life lost is one too many. This winter, our goal is for Idahoans to arrive safely at their destination."

