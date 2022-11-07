Portneuf Thank You heart endowment

Dr. Jacob DeLaRosa, center, and other officials at Portneuf Medical Center holding up a thank you poster for a new cardiovascular endowment.

 Photo courtesy of Portneuf Medical Center

POCATELLO — A local woman has started an endowment at Portneuf Medical Center after heart doctors there saved her life in 2015.

The new cardiovascular endowment is called the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery, according to a press release from PMC.

