POCATELLO — A local woman has started an endowment at Portneuf Medical Center after heart doctors there saved her life in 2015.
The new cardiovascular endowment is called the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery, according to a press release from PMC.
The endowment, which was established by PMC patient Ann Wheeler, will be held in trust with the Portneuf Health Trust and will be used for educational programs and resources. It is hoped that it will help to continue the development of the cardiovascular program.
The first chair of the Wheeler Family Endowment will be Jacob DeLaRosa, a cardiovascular surgeon at the hospital.
"We are very excited and honored to be the beneficiary of such a thoughtful gift," he said. "The Wheeler family lecture series on cardiovascular disease will bring speakers and experts to the region to discuss the latest research on heart disease prevention, as well as advances in open heart surgery and heart diagnosis and treatment."
Wheeler, who established the endowment, was diagnosed with an aortic dissection and treated at PMC in February of 2015. According to PMC, an aortic dissection occurs when a tear is formed in the inner layer of the aorta, which is the body's main artery.
Dr. DeLaRosa said an aortic dissection is dangerous and can be lethal if not treated.
"With a five percent chance of survival, the Portneuf heart team operated all night to save her life," he said. "Our team is impressive."
Wheeler comes from a family of healthcare professionals and educators. She herself is a guidance counselor. She said she has been wanting to make this donation for a long time.
"I've wanted to do something to recognize the Portneuf heart program, and a box of candy didn't seem enough," she said. "This donation has been in the works for a while, and an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
DeLaRosa expressed gratitude for the Wheeler family for their donation and said he looks forward to continuing to develop the heart program.
"The Wheeler Family Endowment is a true investment in the hearts in our region," he said. "We are proud to offer comprehensive, nationally recognized cardiovascular services and this gift comes at the perfect time as we continue to grow our program. Great things are happening at Portneuf."
