According to a press release sent out Tuesday morning, one Idaho State University student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the release, the unidentified athlete is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home as ISU works to contact trace other people who may have had direct contact with the affected individual.
Workouts and other training have been suspended "pending the outcome of additional testing."
"We have enacted protocols to isolate exposed individuals and thoroughly sanitize our facilities," ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said in the release. "Idaho State was prepared for positive test results, and we immediately put our plans into action."
The confirmed case is the first reported by ISU's athletic department.
Idaho State opened school facilities for voluntary workouts on June 1 as student-athletes began to return to campus.
On June 20, the school announced that all 115 tests in a first round of testing student-athletes and athletic staff came back negative.
Following that initial round, athletes were to be tested when they arrived back on campus, as well as if they started showing symptoms or were exposed to a confirmed case.
According to the press release, the student-athlete who tested positive was tested because they became symptomatic.
ISU's football team, which is scheduled to open the season Aug. 29 at New Mexico, is allowed to begin team activities on July 17, with fall camp scheduled to start Aug. 1.
This is a developing story and will be updated.