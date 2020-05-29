Idaho State will open its weight room and other facilities for voluntary workouts Monday as student-athletes begin to return to Pocatello, ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros told the Idaho State Journal on Friday.
"June 1, we are welcoming student-athletes, they're eligible for voluntary activity," Thiros said. "The weight room will be open to student-athletes who want to come in, but they won't be reporting workouts to coaches and things of that nature yet."
The NCAA announced on May 20 that athletes in football and basketball could resume voluntary activities on June 1, before expanding that permission to all sports on May 22.
That, along with the Big Sky Conference's decision, announced earlier in the month, to allow member schools to set their own schedules and make their own decisions on athletes returning, set the stage for the reopening.
Idaho is also moving into Stage 3 of its reopening plan Saturday, allowing gatherings of up to 50 people in one place and making a self-quarantine period of 14 days recommended but no longer required for travelers returning to Idaho from other states or countries — important for student-athletes who went home when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
When the weight room opens on Monday, it will look much different from typical summer workouts. After consulting with doctors and trainers, ISU believes it has a plan that will keep the environment safe for both players and staff.
In an attempt to maintain social distancing, ISU has reorganized the weight room to increase space between machines.
No more than 10 athletes will be allowed to work out at any one time, and they'll all undergo temperature checks and be educated on ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus before being allowed to work out. All staff present will wear face masks, which are encouraged but not required for athletes.
Workouts will be limited to 45 minutes, starting at the top of the hour, giving the strength coaches and staff 15 minutes to sanitize the room and the equipment before the next group comes in.
"(Strength coaches) Dan (Ryan) and Brandon (Stephens) have done just a mountain of work getting the weight room ready, and will continue to do a lot of sanitizing," Thiros said. "We have the weight room stocked so that student-athletes can be doing that as well. ... It's an all-hands-on-deck kind of a thing, and everybody's sharing in the responsibility to make sure we keep a safe environment."
Training rooms will also open on Monday, with treatment by appointment only.
Thiros said she expects around 30 to 40 student-athletes to return during the first few weeks of June, with more coming later in the month.
ISU will work on a case-by-case basis when deciding whether to require athletes to self-quarantine when they return, although that's expected to be uncommon.
"We'll kind of have our medical professionals give us the guidance on that," Thiros said. "For student-athletes who come in after June 1, Idaho is no longer requiring self-isolation after that point ... but we might still consider whether or not that's necessary in certain cases, depending on where people have traveled from and what they feel their exposure is."
With voluntary workouts expected to proceed like this throughout the month of June, ISU's next step is getting ready for more structured workouts and practices, as well as possible competition, in the fall.
Thiros said that her expectation is that all student-athletes will be tested before any games are played, and that intermittent testing will continue throughout the fall.
"Right now, we've had some conversations with our team physicians, and we're working with the committee on campus that's beginning to put in all of these protocols," Thiros said. "We don't yet know exactly how it will work. We're just beginning to get costs and figure out the most efficient way that we'll be able to test everybody come the fall and the preseason."