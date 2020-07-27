The start of Idaho State's fall football camp has been pushed back a week, the athletic department told the Idaho State Journal on Monday.
Players will now report on Thursday, Aug. 6, with the first practice on Friday, Aug. 7.
ISU, as one of the few teams in the country with a scheduled Week 0 game remaining — the Bengals are scheduled to start the season Aug. 29 at New Mexico — originally planned to start fall camp on July 31, the first day that teams with Week 0 games are permitted to under the NCAA's return-to-play plan.
The athletic department said the move was related to concerns over COVID-19 and getting players back on campus in a safe manner.
ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said last week that seven Bengal athletes have now tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus for voluntary workouts. It's unknown if any football players are included in that number.
ISU football began enhanced summer access, which allowed coaches to work more closely with players in workouts, walkthroughs and film study, on July 17.
The Bengals will continue with those enhanced summer access activities during the extra week.
The Big Sky Conference on July 25 pushed back the starting date for Olympic sports — volleyball, softball and cross country — to Sept. 18, but said that a decision on football would be made at a later date.