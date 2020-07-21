Walking off the field after the Idaho State Bengals’ first walkthrough of the summer Friday, head coach Rob Phenicie and offensive coordinator Mike Ferriter allowed themselves some emotion.
“Ferriter and I came off the field, we both kind of looked (at each other), like, geez, this is like the first time we’ve smiled in a long time,” Phenicie said Tuesday. “It was fun to get out there on the field and actually do football.”
Even though uncertainty clouds the college football season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bengals are moving down the path towards playing.
Friday’s walkthrough was the start of two weeks of “enhanced summer access” leading up to ISU’s typical fall camp, which is scheduled to start on July 31.
The two-week period is a new addition to the summer schedule as the NCAA and member schools try to both get players prepared for the season amid the new normal of a national pandemic.
It’s a process that started with getting players safely back on campus where they could do voluntary workouts with strength coaches, a normal summer ritual.
The NCAA then released a practice plan on June 17, laying out the roadmap for teams to follow.
“When that happened, I sat down and crafted a schedule, presented it to our administration and said, here’s what our plans are,” Phenicie said. “I’m a big schedule guy, so I just went down day by day, here’s what we’re allowed to do ... and we followed the parameters they laid out.”
Because the Bengals are scheduled to play New Mexico in a “Week 0” game set for Aug. 29 — a week earlier than most teams start their season — ISU was allowed to transition into the practice plan a week earlier as well.
The football staff was allowed to begin working with players on July 6, kicking off a period that Phenicie compared to winter conditioning.
Starting Friday, the slate of allowable activities increased. In the enhanced summer access period, players are allowed up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities a week, a fancy term that includes the workouts they’ve been doing but also film study, position meetings and up to one hour of walkthrough a day.
That’s led to the Bengals, finally, getting back out on the turf at the ICCU Practice Field on Friday, and, in general, to an increased sense of normalcy around Holt Arena in a crazy summer.
“It’s cool, because we get to be in our position groups again,” wide receiver Tanner Conner said. “Initially, I’d just been with the 12 guys I’ve been lifting with for like, a month ... so being able to go with the rest of the offense and with our receiver meetings has been really cool.”
Just like workouts — which have been restricted to groups of, at most, 15 players going for 45 minutes at a time — ISU’s walkthroughs and meetings have been tweaked in the age of COVID-19.
Players wear masks on the field, and the offense and defense practice at separate times to reduce crowds. Phenicie said that there’s a maximum of about 25 players and coaches on the field at any one time.
“We’re adhering to all the guidelines set forth by our trainers,” Phenicie said. “It’s just the way things are now. If you want to get stuff done, that’s what you’ve got to do.”
The Big Sky Conference is expected to make a decision to either postpone fall seasons or let them go forward by the end of the month, which means that the preparation could still all be for naught.
But Phenicie and the Bengals, back on the field at last, can’t afford to look at it that way.
“Tell us when to play, we’ll play,” Phenicie said. “Tell us when we can’t play, we wont play. But if you sit and worry about that, then it’s going to eat you away and you’re never going to get anything done. ... We’ve been going full speed in terms of our preparation, in terms of our breakdowns of our first three opponents, just like we normally would be doing this time of year.”