The Big Sky Conference announced Friday that the first date of fall competition for Olympic sports has been pushed back to Sept. 18.
The decision affects soccer, volleyball and men's and women's cross country, as well as fall exhibition games for softball and matches for tennis.
Men's and women's golf will be permitted to start play on Sept. 14.
The decision does not affect football. In a press release, the conference said that "the competition start date for football will be assessed at a later date."
It's widely understood that the deadline for making a decision on the football season — either to play, delay or cancel — is the end of the month.
It's unclear how Friday's announcement will affect Idaho State, as the Bengals' soccer, volleyball and cross country schedules have not yet been publicly released.
Conference schools will be allowed to reschedule games and meets canceled by Friday's order for later in the season, decisions that will be made by each individual school.