Competition was the word around Idaho State’s fall camp, and it showed.
The Bengals wrapped up camp Saturday with a final scrimmage, the offense and defense trading blows.
“Fall camp’s always so hard and so fun all at the same time,” ISU defensive coordinator Grant Duff said. “You’re playing yourself, so it’s really hard to get a true barometer on how good are we. But the competition really makes us grow.”
Saturday was the last live action before the opener Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. against Virginia Military Institute at the ICCU Dome. The Bengals come in off a 6-6 season, 5-3 in the Big Sky, their first non-losing year since 2018.
The offense had its explosion plays, including from fifth-year starting quarterback Jordan Cooke, who was efficient and capped camp with multiple touchdowns, among them a long one to slot receiver Chedon James.
The quarterback room has gotten deeper, and the competition in it has raised the level.
“Jordan’s continued to elevate his game, which has been a massive surprise,” Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins said. “He’s always been a fantastic talent, but to see his maturity, his knowledge, his intuition continue to elevate, has been great.”
Right behind him is sophomore Davis Harsin. The Eagle native has improved on the field and as a leader and teammate.
“He got votes for team captain,” Hawkins said. “He’s a guy that we feel comfortable going out and executing. That guy’s probably one of the most competitive son of the guns I’ve ever met.”
The standard is the same whoever takes the snaps.
“We know this program is going to have to have big quarterback play if we want to get where we want to go, and I think we’ll get it,” Hawkins said.
The receivers, replacing most of their production from a year ago, have battled and look every bit as explosive.
One name that may not be in the starting lineup, but has had a great camp is sophomore Simeon Brown. The Carmel, California, native has been a matchup problem, with the physicality, speed, elusiveness and hands — including a back-shoulder toe tap in coverage — to be a key contributor this season.
Brown is one of many fighting for touches. Seniors Eli Aragon-Cruz, Chedon James and Julian “Juice” Mason lead a talented room.
“For a receiver room, it’s probably the most selfless receiver room in America,” Hawkins said.
Sophomore Jimmy Trilla has worked his way into the starting rotation.
The biggest question heading into camp was the offensive line. What started as an inexperienced unit has gotten better every practice, with sophomore Messiah Johnson and junior Ryan Karby anchoring it.
The offense has a lot of fresh faces and a lot of questions.
The Bengal defense is a whole other story.
A group that showed glimpses late last season has been the standout of camp at every position, starting with a defensive line that created havoc for the offensive line and quarterbacks. It may be the strongest group on the team.
That starts on the interior.
“I look to them when I’m looking at how’s the defense kind of feeling right now,” Duff said. “Those are the guys that I can feel if they’re a little tired, that gives me the pulse of the rest of the defense. I’m so proud of that.”
The inside has been led by seniors Grant Hessler and Collin Lewis and junior Jake East.
“Those guys played a lot for us last year, and you’ve seen their growth,” Duff said. “They got great leadership. They bring lots of juice. The dudes really respond to them … they’re kind of the barometer.”
The ends were a mystery coming into camp, and the position has been up for grabs. With senior Bronson Childs, junior Sani Tuala, sophomore Nate Abbott and freshman Trehsyn Fesili, the line has the depth and talent to be dominant.
The defensive backs have been another standout at fall camp. They were young and inexperienced last season, and without junior corner Jackson Daniels for most of the season, they struggled at times against the pass.
“Last year at times we were a little bit of a sieve in the pass game,” Duff said. “Giving up a couple too many yards at moments. But I think the maturation of that group is gonna be different this year.”
Daniels, who missed most of last season with an ACL injury, has been a standout in camp and was again Saturday, with multiple pass deflections and a sideline interception on Cooke. Alongside junior Gabe Tahir and senior safety Trey Wilkey, the trio brings experience to the back end.
The defense has been overlooked, and the group has taken that as motivation — to be one of the best in the Big Sky and help Idaho State toward its first conference championship since 2002.
“I’m not gonna get a lot of sleep for the next couple months,” Duff said. “I might be a little crazy. I put my whole livelihood on the backs of 18- to 21-year-olds and trying to get them to do the right thing at the right time. They’re a great group of kids. I’m excited to see them compete. It’s fun to be in the foxhole with them.”
Special teams produced one of the scrimmage’s biggest moments. Senior running back Robert Freeman IV, who brings explosive speed to kick returns, returned one for a touchdown Saturday and will look to be a focal point of the kick return team.
Sophomore Mason Lindberg has shown out as the kicker throughout camp providing stability to that position.
Five weeks ago, the Bengals walked into the ICCU Dome for their first practice with new faces, but the same standard. They walked off Saturday having spent those weeks building, between the white lines and off the field.
“One of the hills that Cody Hawkins will die on is football is a team game,” Hawkins said. “Not just playing complementary football, whether it’s taking care of the football, forcing turnovers, field position, but guys loving each other and supporting one another, and I think we stress that a lot. Seeing guys walking off the field in the locker room, getting ready to rock and roll, I’m proud of them.”
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