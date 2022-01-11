One day after Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle finalized his defensive coaching staff, he’s done the same on the offensive side.
According to a source, the Bengals’ offensive coaching staff will look like this: Taylor Mazzone (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach), Ryan Payne (offensive line), David Fiefia (running backs), DJ Steward (wide receivers) and Edgar Weiser (tight ends/special teams coordinator and assistant coach).
That brings the Bengals’ total number of assistants to 10, an increase of two from the team’s previous coaching staff. As the Journal previously reported, Ragle is also retaining director of football operations Tyson Munns, another sign Idaho State is taking advantage of the university’s decision to boost the assistant coach salary pool to $600K — about a one-thirds bump from the previous staff’s.
Outside of Munns, the only offensive coach sticking around from last year is Fiefia, an impressive recruiter who was one of the most well-liked and well-respected coaches from Rob Phenicie's staff. In coaching the Bengals' tailbacks, Fiefia will shed his previous roles as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.
Those jobs will belong to Weiser, who last coached at Division II Mississippi College. There, Weiser spent six seasons, coaching the wide receivers and special teams while also serving as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. In fact, Weiser played with Ragle at Eastern New Mexico in the late 90s – Ragle as a running back and Weiser as a tight end and defensive end. That connection keyed Ragle’s decision to hire Weiser at ISU.
The offense’s head honcho, though, will be Mazzone. Previously San Diego’s wide receivers coach, Mazzone has coached on the staffs at Arizona State, UCLA, Texas A&M and Arizona. At all but the San Diego stop, Mazzone worked under his father, Noel, a longtime Division I offensive coordinator.
That’s the thing, though: This will be the first coordinator job for Mazzone. But what impressed Ragle about Mazzone’s resume, as the Journal previously reported, was just that.
“You’ve got to really love ball and embrace the grind to go coach at USD having been at those places,” Ragle said last month. “That’s saying, like, ‘I’ve got something to prove.’”
Elsewhere on the offensive staff, Payne comes to Idaho State from his previous role as the assistant offensive line coach at Oregon State, where he spent four seasons. Prior to that, the Livingston, Montana native coached at Sacramento State and spent three years at his alma mater of Dickinson State, where he started for three seasons on the offensive line.
Finally, Idaho State’s wide receivers coach will be Steward, Ragle’s second hire from the state of Kansas (defensive coordinator Tim Schaffner is the other).
Steward comes from Division II Pittsburg State (Kansas), where he served one year as assistant coach and wide receivers coach. Before that, Steward held the same roles at Dayton.
For Ragle and his new assistants, this will all be part of the challenge of turning around the Bengals’ offense, which scored 15 points per game last season, second-last in the Big Sky. Idaho State failed to score in the team’s regular-season finale, a 10-0 defeat to rival Idaho.