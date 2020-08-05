Trump’s signing of the Great Outdoors American Act makes him sound like he’s some sort of a friend to the environment. Nothing could be further from the truth & is just a ploy to get himself votes in November. Since his inauguration in 2017 he has removed over 100 environmental regulations. Whether you are an ‘R’ or a ‘D’, liberal or conservative, the removal of regulations sounds like a great idea doesn’t it? No true American wants a bigger, more intrusive government. However, the facts, yes THE FACTS, are that with only a few exceptions out of those 100+ removals, the beneficiaries of them is to allow big business to outright plunder the earth & destroy some of the beautiful areas we all love. He has also given away public lands in this process. Additionally, as of a couple of months ago the last time I checked, there is not one environmental scientist on the staff of the EPA. How absurd! How un-American! You can easily find these facts on many different websites that are certainly not the “fake news” that Trump claims is going on when he’s the only one who is putting out “fake news” himself on an almost daily basis.
Right now even many far-right Republican conservatives are saying that America can survive one Trump term but that our democracy will most likely go under if he’s re-elected. If you’re a Trump Cult person who refuses to research or believe the FACTS & the TRUTH about just what a very dangerous & scary person he is, then so be it & I’m sorry for your brainwashing & being blinded by the darkness of this mentally ill, unfit person who is totally inept of leadership qualities except his being a bully, an intimidator & so many other negative characteristics that would take a full page ad to list & define. If, however, you’re a good & loyal American who has seen enough, then you well know it’s time for him to go bye-bye in November. It’s incumbent on YOU to be registered to vote & then to exercise that American privilege & duty & vote. This will be the single most important election in the history of America & our future of remaining a democracy is at stake & that’s no joke. While I’m an Independent, not an ‘R’ or a ‘D’, remember & know that voting for anybody but the ‘D’ on your ballot is just a vote for Trump.
George Coutis,
Pocatello