How many times can a person turn their head to the damage Trump is doing to this country, believe nearly everything he says and pretend everything he does is just wonderful, when nothing could be further from the truth when this country is in a downward death spiral under Trump?
When ask what he thought of Trump, Stephen Hawking, the British physicist’s reply said it all in a nutshell, “a demagogue who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator.”
A short refresher might help some folks understand the meaning of “demagogue” and the traits of such a person. A few include fearmongering, lying, violence and intimidation, personal insults and ridicule, attacking the news media, establishing one-man rule, subverting the rule of law and appointing unqualified lackeys to high office; an “on target” description, but not all inclusive of Trump’s abhorrent behavior.
He has sown far more hate and divisiveness in this country than any other president, and he continues to do so on a daily basis! It was recently revealed that Russia may have paid a bounty for the Taliban to kill U.S. troops and Trump knew about it but took no action against Russia.
If true, and there is a fairly high level of confidence of it being so, then this can only be characterized as nothing less than treason! Invoking the 25th Amendment is long overdue. Trump’s allegiance is definitely NOT to the United States! Accordingly, Trump should be immediately removed from office and, as a minimum, tried as a traitor.
And his latest act of intimidation, threatening to withhold funding from schools who refuse to open, as Trump has demanded, in spite of a pandemic increasing in scope.
Any Trump cult members who think even for a nanosecond that Trump is working for them and to MAGA, make no mistake, he is working only for himself (and of course his puppet handler Putin) and is willing to sacrifice anybody and everybody, and the entire country in every way imaginable in order to feed his narcissistic personality and for his personal gain! He is totally unfit to hold the office of the president!
As we have already witnessed, congressional Republican’s loyalty is to Trump, not The Constitution. They have been complicit in Trump’s corruption, lies and lawlessness. And their actions have clearly demonstrated that they are, just as Trump is, unfit to hold office. They have made extremely poor decisions, forsaken their oath and they too must be voted out of office!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello