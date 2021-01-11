Anyone who has had time to listen to the testimonies of the various legislative hearings has to conclude that there was considerable fraud in the last election. While some of this could have perfectly logical explanations, a great deal of it does not. It has been hard to watch these testimonies knowing that nothing will be done about it. For the most part it was just too late.
Our educational system has been teaching that socialism is a good thing and that capitalism is wrong; this for almost a century. Teacher colleges, teacher unions and textbook publishers have convinced our children that the world owes them a living.
So, if we ever hope to reclaim our country then we need more private schools which teach the importance of the Bible, and the principles of our founding. Some parents may want to home school their children to prepare them for the important role they are to play later on.
The Democrats have made it clear what they think of our country. Some Republicans are not far behind them. We must stand for truth and insist that our children be taught the truth.
Jim Hollingsworth,
Hayden