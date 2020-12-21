How did we get here? We are about to lose our great nation and we don’t seem to understand how it has happened.
For over fifty years the textbook companies, teacher’s colleges, and teachers unions have been preaching socialism, so our kids have been getting a steady diet of socialism, and we wonder how it happened.
If the Democrats take control of the Senate and the presidency they have made no secret that they are going to produce a socialist country. How can we stop them?
The corona virus was a convenient tool that came along at just the right time. If our government could make us do or not do certain things it was just a test. What will be the next step?
The press has been totally socialist for a long time. It is too bad, as an observant and active press could have stopped most of what is happening.
History helps us understand where we are headed. Hitler did not take control all at once, but one piece at a time.
We need to pray for Trump. And we need to take control of our schools.
Jim Hollingsworth,
Hayden