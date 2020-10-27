Our country is having a hard time with all the smoke in the air from not only the burnings in America, but the smoke from western fires in the forests 97% controlled by the Current Federal Government (who don’t believe in climate change as they create it). We need to clean the air of this planet to let it take a deep breath, but stop the stench of Domestic Terrorism before they blow up more of our freedoms than the fascist clans already have or will try to do again. We have all the branches of our American Armed Forces to rely on, so armed militia don’t have protection under the Law as they’re trying to destroy the Federal Government, the Constitution, police forces, Judges, lawyers, all Federal workers and innocent victims and families, to install a white Supremacist government of Anarchy under a King genius (his words not mine). We all should share the HOPE in knowing we have military specialists that know what their freedoms are, and why we may die protecting these United States from evil. We, “The People”, fight social disorder just going to work every day to insure our lifestyles of freedoms and none of us are losers or suckers either, but some people don’t understand what freedom really means with a Tyrants’ violent attitude. We’re not any ones servants, or hate robots, we’re Free Americans who don’t deserve to be shot for shopping, gardening or jogging while being Black, Hispanic, Jewish, Chinese or genetically non-white. “Hate” on the far-right, must be drained from the political swamp currently flooding our Democracy. The diverse people of our Country understand that “Hope” is a better word to rebuild our shattered Economy with, find a control for this infectious Pandemic with a real vaccine recovery, and begin the Social restructuring of our educational systems for learning anything we desire. We must be able to safely reopen our cities and businesses, and re-establish public interactions while rebuilding our lives and a new society without “Hate”. Personal defense and hunting weapons, should remain in American homes with access for owners, if they want them. But violent, mass kill weapons should be kept out of Public, State and Federal buildings for citizen safety issues and used by our military when needed. Verbal discussions solve problems, weapons kill. Realizing American cultural values, publically shouldered weapons don’t fit on American streets when in work clothes, suits, or during rush hour traffic (whatever that was). Somethings have already changed in front of us, as well as all around us due to the Pandemic. Armed militia attacks are illegal in America against anyone, and violent racists have just crossed the line into “Domestic Terrorism” while wearing targets on their idealism. Which should be kept in check to save our true American values and individual freedoms under the established laws of the land.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello