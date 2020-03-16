The White House “stable genius” has ruled the country the past three plus years, making important decisions based his “gut instinct” alone which he claims is better than consulting with and taking the advice of knowledgeable experts. Obviously, his gut instinct has failed him regarding the coronavirus just as it has on hundreds of other important decisions and actions but we still have his ongoing fusillade of proven lies to contend with. Vote him and all of his spineless and dishonest GOP henchmen (including Risch) out of office in November.
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello