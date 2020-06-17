With both the major impact of the coronavirus on our health and economy the government at the local, state and national level is left in a quandary – stay open or close. The ultimate power in diminishing this dilemma, however, actually lies in the hands of us, the public. It is up to us, with the guidance of the health experts, to know what we can do to control the coronavirus irrespective of government decisions. Following health expert guidance is rather straight forward. Wear your mask when out in public, avoid large crows, maintain distance between you and others, and wash your hands whenever they touched potentially contaminated surfaces.
Unfortunately, many of our public have a macho attitude and are very cavalier toward wearing masks, not maintaining distance or avoiding large crows flouting their advice. This is not helpful. I repeat this is not helpful. Realize people are getting sick and many are dying, especially the vulnerable in nursing homes, prisons, and other care facilities where people by the very nature of the facility are confining. But people are getting sick even outside of these facilities, wherever there are crowds. Pay attention to when businesses are not so busy and whether they support following good hygiene. Note many of the national businesses are more likely than local businesses to follow health department recommendations. In any case, these recommendations fall under your control. Exercise your control and follow them so hospitals are not overwhelmed, businesses can remain open, workers can safely return to work, and especially minimize exposure to those due to age or medical issues who are more vulnerable. We don’t need to have such high deaths rates.
Bob Gehrke,
Pocatello