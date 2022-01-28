I do not intend all of my editorial submissions to be of a political nature. I promise to mix in some humor and heartwarming stories but please allow me to wax serious today, so I can afterward erase it from my mind. Please don't mistake my use of the “mask” reference as yet another opinion on the whole COVID mask debate. That would be counterproductive to the goal of this piece. I could use other examples to make my point, but it is a current and applicable case. So here goes…
We are messing up big time! Division exists everywhere we look. In the workplace, in our homes, within political parties and even in our churches. I am not referring to simple differences of opinions or sports team rivalries. I am speaking of real divisive revenge and borderline hatred of one another.
We were given reason and free will, yet we are so confused. We were given thumbs and yet we use them to beat each other down with clubs of verbal attack. We have to be causing great disappointment to the angels on the sidelines meant to guard and watch over us.
But look at the examples we have? Celebrities cry, “He’s not my president!” or “I’m moving to Canada!” Political candidates and elected officers tear down their opponents or opposing party with non-stop bullets of hyperbole, only motivated by air-time and power.
When did you last characterize any of these societal heroes as altruistic? We are devolving into a nation of narcissists. We are crumbling from interior sources not external ones.
Fighting within the Idaho GOP was the topic of a recent news article in the Idaho Statesman. It’s embarrassing! Political parties are an evil that could bring the ruination of a democratic republic if not checked. And who can check it? Us, as individuals, taking responsible adult action. Children are looking for examples of leadership. Let’s give them those examples of unity rather than uncivil discord.
Some say it has been this way from the beginning and it only appears worse due to the 24/7 coverage by the media. But as a newly minted 60-year-old with a new, less-myopic lease on life (thanks to a triple bypass heart surgery at the skilled hands of Dr. Jacob DeLaRosa and the cardiac team at Portneuf Medical Center), I am overwhelmed with sensitivity to our current environment. It disturbs me to see the fractures in relationships caused by the cancel-culture driven divisiveness. Splitting right in two, right in front of us.
The internet can make anyone a published author of opinion. And the human ego loves that very much. We, as humans, have a natural “passion for distinction,” a desire to be heard, seen and relevant. Social media provides an outlet for that passion but not without consequences. Like a warrior with belly in and weapon out, we rant and rave and belittle others with antipodal views to our own. Before you know it, childhood friends are blocked and accounts are in jail. We become inebriated with our profile and our brain reacts with endorphins to see our words available for all to read. I say go ahead and speak your mind, but mind what you speak.
Debate is fine and political disagreement is inevitable. But is it ethically acceptable to allow our nation, our state and even our communities to implode because of a disposable mask or personal health care choice? I answer NO! If you ask me, I look better with half my face covered anyway! I am not necessarily taking sides. Think about who you caregive and who caregives you and then make the best choice for you. Then act with maturity.
I believe in freedom OF choice, and I pray our decisions and behavior don’t result in freedom FROM choice.
So, I encourage us all to stop this train before it's too late. If nothing else, let's slow down, take a breath and smile more at and with each other. Don’t worry, smiles show through masks, if it comes sincerely from the soul, our eyes.
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.