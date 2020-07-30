One has to wonder if faith can be restored in the rule of law after the dust settles on Donald Trump’s slimy presidency? Between concerted efforts to stack federal courts with overtly politically biased judges, and the meddling that has occurred to influence the outcome of criminal cases involving Trump’s cronies, it looks to be a long road. At this juncture, I liken the Trump administration to a Mafia enterprise run by the “Don.”
A figure who has played a key part in this assault upon our institutions is William Barr, the so-called attorney general of the United States. He acts more like a personal consigliere to the president than an attorney overseeing equal justice for the American people. Barr has engaged in blatant and egregious misuse of legal power to aid the president and his associates.
How did Barr come to hold this position that should be independent of the White House in overseeing federal justice? As of May 25, 2020, over 415 “unique” people have been dismissed or resigned from Trump’s administration (see Wikipedia’s List of Trump’s dismissals and resignations). This burgeoning record of turmoil is unequalled in American history as the president uses the government to do his personal bidding.
Jeff Sessions was Trump’s first appointed attorney general. This former U.S. senator who hails from Alabama was replaced by Trump because he acted in an ethical manner. He had the audacity to recuse himself from the Mueller investigation after having been a key supporter of Trump’s campaign for the presidency. Sessions did the right thing and paid for it dearly. The vitriol spewed by the president toward this individual is but a drop in Trump’s spittle-filled bucket, but it trashed the career of a man whose failure was that he had scruples.
Session’s replacement, William Barr, started by withholding the Mueller report from publication while misrepresenting its contents to the American people. The investigation detailed numerous criminal actions on the part of the president, but that’s not what Barr reported. That was the beginning of our descent into legal purgatory under the attorney general’s guidance.
Move forward to the Michael Flynn prosecution. The man was charged with criminal conduct, and he pled guilty to a charge of perjury. By all unbiased accounts they had him dead to rights. Trump said, after first trying to stop the Flynn investigation by pressuring James Comey, that he had to be fired once it was clear Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI. Fast forward, and the Department of Justice moved to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn as he awaited sentencing. Barr’s interference prompted over 2,000 former federal prosecutors to call for his resignation.
The scum on the swamp thickens as Congressman Jerry Nadler observed that the attorney general “has engaged in a clear and dangerous pattern of conduct that began when Mr. Barr took office and continues to this day.” One can argue, however, that it makes no difference because the president pardons loyal henchmen when they are convicted of crimes.
Case in point, Roger Stone. A longtime friend of Donald Trump, who has been variously described as a “self-proclaimed dirty trickster” and a “mendacious windbag.” His skulduggery landed him in hot water during the Mueller investigation when he was charged and subsequently convicted by a jury of seven felony counts. Barr’s “Justice Department” intervened to influence the sentencing of Stone, and he was called to testify before the House Judiciary Committee regarding his unethical actions.
Four prosecutors quit the Stone case in protest due to the meddling by William Barr in seeking preferential treatment for the president’s friend (who refused to testify regarding Trump’s criminal behavior). Stone’s sentence was a lenient 40 months in prison, but never mind. Along came the president to commute the sentence when the date for Stone to enter prison was at hand. If Barr doesn’t get the job done, the “godfather” cleans the mess up through his abuse of presidential power.
There is one Trump consigliere who has not received favorable treatment from the president and his legal lap dog. He was the president’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, an already disbarred lawyer who used to do the Don’s dirty work. This admitted scumbag engaged in substantial criminal misconduct (often directed by the president). Caught red-handed, he pled guilty and was sent to prison on May 6, 2019. Cohen turned on Trump, and the president has raged at his former attorney on Twitter and elsewhere, but does he honestly expect honor from a fellow criminal?
Cohen was released early from prison on May 21, 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns and was ordered to spend the rest of his sentence under house arrest. However, on July 9 he was taken back into custody after refusing to agree to a confinement that prohibited him from communicating with the media. A judge subsequently ordered him released finding the re-imprisonment was clear retaliation against Cohen who is writing the latest tell-all book about Trump. Do you think Barr had his hand on this one?
I’m no fan of Cohen because he reprehensibly served the president until he was caught. However, if he had remained loyal, he likely would have been rewarded with a commuted sentence. This is the president who came to office claiming he was going to drain the swamp in Washington D.C. — seriously!
Criminal abuse of power is being engaged in by the Don and his consigliere. Hopefully, Americans will be motivated enough to vote in November to remove this Mafia scourge from the White House. Citizens should be able to count upon one federal system of justice that operates equally for all parties no matter who they betray, know or protect.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.