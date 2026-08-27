POCATELLO — Despite Idaho being one of the most reliably Republican states in the country, recent data from a nonpartisan polling firm shows support for President Donald Trump has dipped below 50 percent.
Civiqs, a nonpartisan online polling firm that surveys presidential approval on a rolling basis, puts Trump's current approval in Idaho at 49 percent, with 41 percent disapproving as of Thursday. That figure has fluctuated near that line in recent weeks. The Idaho Democratic Party cited the same Civiqs data in a statement released Aug. 19.
That is the lowest approval rating Trump has recorded in Idaho during either of his terms, according to Avery Roberts, communications director for the Idaho Democratic Party. His previous low in the state was in the low 50 percent range, Roberts said.
The shift marks a significant change in a state Trump carried by more than 36 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election and where his approval stood well above 50 percent for most of his second term. Wyoming, North Dakota and West Virginia are currently the only other states where Trump holds a positive approval rating above 50 percent.
Civiqs' internal breakdown shows wide gaps by age, education, gender, party and race.
Trump's approval falls steadily as age decreases. Sixty-four percent of Idahoans 65 and older approve of his performance, compared with 31 percent who disapprove. Among those 50 to 64, approval stands at 55 percent to 37 percent disapproval. The gap narrows for those 35 to 49, at 44 percent approval to 42 percent disapproval. Among voters 18 to 34, approval falls to just 30 percent, with 59 percent disapproving.
In education, Idahoans without a college degree show 54 percent approval and 36 percent disapproval, compared with 43 percent approval and 48 percent disapproval among college graduates. Idahoans with postgraduate degrees show the greatest dissatisfaction, with 32 percent approval and 60 percent disapproval.
A gender gap is also evident: 54 percent of Idaho men approve of Trump's job performance, compared with 36 percent who disapprove, while women are more closely split, at 46 percent approval to 45 percent disapproval.
By party, Idaho Republicans overwhelmingly approve of Trump, 78 percent to 11 percent disapproval, while Democrats disapprove almost unanimously, 97 percent to 2 percent approval. Independents lean negative, with 32 percent approving and 56 percent disapproving.
Among racial groups, white Idahoans, who make up the large majority of the state's population, approve at 51 percent and disapprove at 40 percent. Black Idahoans approve at 33 percent and disapprove at 67 percent. Hispanic and Latino residents approve at 45 percent and disapprove at 51 percent. Those identifying as another race approve at 44 percent and disapprove at 50 percent.
In a statement, the Idaho Democratic Party said the average Idaho household has spent more than $3,000 in additional costs since Trump took office, including more than $600 in higher gasoline prices the party attributed to tensions with Iran. The party also said the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits has pushed up 2026 insurance premiums by an average of 58 percent and left roughly 30,000 Idahoans without coverage.
Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea criticized the state's congressional delegation in the statement, saying Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher had sided with the president on a series of recent votes rather than with their constituents.
According to the party's statement, Crapo and Risch voted to preserve funding tied to the president's political operation and against a measure to block public money for a White House ballroom project, while Simpson and Fulcher voted to grant the administration broad authority related to military action involving Iran.
"Idaho Republicans had a busy week in Washington, just not working for Idahoans," Necochea said. "Families are paying more for the basics while their Republican delegation defends corruption, vanity projects, and reckless power grabs. Idaho deserves leaders with the backbone to say no to Trump and yes to the people they were elected to serve."
The Idaho State Journal reached out to the Idaho Republican Party for comment and did not receive a response.
Idaho remains solidly Republican territory, with the party controlling every statewide office, the state's full congressional delegation and large majorities in the Legislature.
Despite the state's historically Republican-aligned voting and approval numbers, the recent polling shift shows a softening in Trump's standing as his second term nears the midterm elections.
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