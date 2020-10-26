Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 129 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as six additional deaths from the virus.
Of the new cases, 90 were in Bannock County, 18 were in Bingham County, nine were in Franklin County, six were in Caribou County, three were in Bear Lake County, one was in Butte County, one was in Oneida County and one was in Power County.
The new cases bring the total of confirmed and probable cases to 5,207. Out of the 5,207 cases, 4,029 have recovered from COVID-19.
Regarding the deaths, three were Bannock County residents. One was a woman in her 100s, one was a female in her 50s and the third was a man in his 60s. Two deaths occurred in Bingham County. One was a man in his 60s and another was a woman in her 70s. A Franklin County woman in her 60s also died.