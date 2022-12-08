School construction meeting 12-8-22

Lawmakers on a committee on funding school construction hear a presentation from Robert Huntley, via Zoom, on Thursday. Committee members attending in person at the Capitol included, from left, outgoing Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, Sen. Lori Den Hartog and Rep. Matt Bundy; other panel members participated in the hybrid meeting via Zoom.

BOISE — Lawmakers on a joint panel exploring how to better fund Idaho’s school construction needs had positive reactions to a tax-reform proposal from a group of school advocates on Thursday, but also indicated they may not be ready to endorse such sweeping changes to the state’s tax code.

“They’ve done some incredible work for us and we have a place to start,” said Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking, D-Boise, after hearing the two-bill plan presented by TOADS, which stands for Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students. The group, led by former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robert Huntley and including an array of former top Idaho education officials, presented its plan during Thursday’s meeting of the Legislature’s joint Funding Construction of Public Schools working group.

