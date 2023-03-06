Primary Election night

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane watches results come in on primary election night in May 2022.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

Idaho’s recently elected Secretary of State Phil McGrane is asking the state’s budget writers to expand the office’s budget for new hires, an election system upgrade, and a more detailed voter guide.

The office’s total general fund request for fiscal year 2024 is around $7.9 million, significantly up from the previous fiscal year’s appropriation of about $4.5 million. The state’s top election officer is also asking for a $10 million supplemental appropriation for the current fiscal year to upgrade the state’s election system and $81,400 for three new staff positions.

Voting Presser (copy)

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane speaks during a press conference at Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, when he was Ada County Clerk.
Legislative Special Session Day 2 (copy)

Phil McGrane delivers testimony during a meeting of the House State Affairs committee at the Idaho State Capital, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
GOP Unity Rally

Phil McGrane speaks before members of the Idaho GOP as their nominee for Secretary of State during a post-primary unity rally on the steps of the Capitol, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

