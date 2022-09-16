CHUBBUCK — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with two felonies after police say he raped a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 9.
Said Carrasco, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of lewd conduct with a minor and one count of rape, both felonies, following a Chubbuck Police investigation.
Police first learned of the incident when the teenage girl’s mother contacted dispatch on Sept. 11 to report that her daughter had been raped two days prior, according to police records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The girl’s mother said the girl and Carrasco were watching a movie at his Chubbuck mobile home when he forced himself onto her and proceeded to rape her, police said.
Police interviewed the girl and she told them she didn’t really know Carrasco but knew his brother and knew that he was age 19, according to the police report. The girl said she was conversing with the boy over Snapchat, police said.
The girl was scheduled to undergo a sexual assault examination but police records do not indicate if they exam was completed, police said.
Police were able to identify Carrasco as the suspect after the victim’s mother told officers she had been in contact with another girl who claimed to have been sent nude photos from him.
Chubbuck police responded to Carrasco’s mobile home and detained him for questioning. Carrasco initially denied engaging in any sexual acts with the girl but eventually admitted to having an “intimate session,” with the girl, police said.
Carrasco communicated with his brother in Spanish and attempted to have him take his cell phone, but police said the device would be seized as evidence, according to the report. Officers also seized a Styrofoam cup that Carrasco had been drinking from, police said.
The girl told police that she informed Carrasco via Snapchat several times that she was just 15 years old.
Carrasco was arrested and then charged with the two felonies. He was booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Carrasco appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 12, during which his bond was set at $50,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 21.
If convicted of both felony charges filed against him, Carrasco faces no less than one year and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.