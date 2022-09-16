Said Carrasco

Said Carrasco

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

CHUBBUCK — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with two felonies after police say he raped a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 9.

Said Carrasco, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of lewd conduct with a minor and one count of rape, both felonies, following a Chubbuck Police investigation.