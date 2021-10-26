Experience goes a long way to move a city forward, and Brian has 12 years of proven leadership. Brian has been in the guiding chair over the last few years while growth and family/household income continues to grow.
I support Brian Blad in large part because of his support for the Northgate development. It is not easy to move a project of that magnitude forward. Brian saw the vision of developers who also had a great vision. Stop and think for a minute how much is involved in underground piping alone. In addition, there are streets, lots, power, water, sewer, internet cables and the list goes on and on. Brian pushed for the new interchange so this new project could move forward! Yes, I know many can find fault with some of the details, but support at the Mayor's level was/is critical for a project of that size.
It is easy to focus on every little detail and magnify some issue of another to keep it on the radar causing nothing but turmoil at the City Council Meetings, and that can always be a news story. Our City will not prosper with the NIMBY (not in my backyard) crowd. Nothing stays the same; as a community we either go forward or backwards. There is no such thing as standing still. We gain nothing by driving good people away as has happened lately. That kind of leadership will always insure long term problems. Pocatello does not need that! Providing leadership is much more than just focusing on one trick work, "transparency." One would think following two budget cycles there would be views that could be of interest to project better outcomes than just "transparency."
Remember in Pocatello we have seen this city go thru divided councils making the Mayor be the tie breaking vote on nearly every issue. If you remember, there were no good outcomes for our city. We gain nothing when every vote is designed to start a confrontation just benefit a desire to become a wannabe Mayoral candidate.
I support an aggressive future; Leader Brian Blad will continue to take this city in a positive direction. I ask each of you to support Brian Blad as your next Mayor with your vote!