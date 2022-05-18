Three Pocatellans have been named as winners of one of Idaho's most esteemed awards.
Downtown Pocatello President and CEO Stephanie Palagi, Museum of Clean founder Don Aslett and historic token collector and preservationist Richard Hansen have been announced as winners of Esto Perpetua awards by the Idaho State Historical Society.
"This year, the Idaho State Historical Society will be celebrating and honoring the dedicated, passionate, Idaho organizations and citizens that care for, educate, and tell the story of Idaho and their community," the historical society stated. "Idaho stories are found in many forms and places, including museums, historical societies, archives, sites, structures, highway markers, artifacts, and more. The Esto Perpetua Award takes its name from the state’s motto, 'let it be perpetual' and for the past 23 years, the Idaho State Historical Society has recognized people and organizations who have preserved and promoted Idaho’s history through professional accomplishments, public service or volunteerism, and philanthropy."
The other 2022 Esto Perpetua awardees are Bill Scudder of Kingston, the Coeur d’Alene Press newspaper, Dulce Kersting-Lark of Moscow, Ryan Hatfield of Council, TAG's Barbara Perry-Bauer and Elizabeth Jacox of Boise, Brandi Burns of Island Park, Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, and Robert “Bob” Hoff of Idaho Falls.
This year’s Esto Perpetua awardees will be honored at the Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive, Boise, on June 6. Tickets to the event are $25 each and can be purchased online at HISTORY.IDAHO.GOV/ESTO or by calling 208-514-2302.
The Idaho State Historical Society has presented more than 180 Esto Perpetua awards to individuals and organizations since the honor was created in 1999 to recognize dedication, commitment and passion for Idaho and its history.