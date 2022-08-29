Jim Johnston

Jim Johnston

I am delighted with the changes coming for the City Council! The change at City Hall will be a fresh start from a painful past performance where the mayor was challenged and questioned over and over again in minute details about matters that did not have significance for you and me. Our community has taken a deep breath and will soon set a new direction for more inclusive, transparent, citizen-involved government.

The Dalai Lama said, “Every day is a new opportunity to begin again. Every day is your birthday.” This is true for the Pocatello City Council.