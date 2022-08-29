I am delighted with the changes coming for the City Council! The change at City Hall will be a fresh start from a painful past performance where the mayor was challenged and questioned over and over again in minute details about matters that did not have significance for you and me. Our community has taken a deep breath and will soon set a new direction for more inclusive, transparent, citizen-involved government.
The Dalai Lama said, “Every day is a new opportunity to begin again. Every day is your birthday.” This is true for the Pocatello City Council.
As a city, it has been painful to watch the past ugliness in council meetings.
We saw worthy members, including the council president, leave the organization because of the vicious attacks from other members. Serving is a choice and when there is more negative than positive, who wouldn’t leave? One can only take so much flack.
We now have the chance to give the media positive progress to be reported to our citizens. We need to move forward and there are so many projects that will improve our city just waiting to begin with people headed in the same direction.
The new City Council which is in the process of being created will bring a new day to our community. Our expansive possibilities for Pocatello are unlimited. We are the Gate City — not just a Gateway to the Northwest but a Gateway to the future of real growth and fresh possibilities. Better lives for all of us.
We need the new council to be on the same page with a vision of possibilities for Pocatello. We must avoid individuals who only want to glorify themselves and draw attention to their personal greatness. The voters supported Mayor Blad in the last election. That should have been enough to encourage other members who opposed him to join the ranks but instead they poured on their vitriol stronger than ever — and lost again. The community rejected them. They did not win admiration and support from any new supporters. Everyone could see the shallow attempts at disrupting how the city was run.
Open discussion is vital, visionary thinking is essential. Cooperative participation in all aspects of the city is a must.
The mayor is the chief executive officer of the city. The people voted him in and he, like the council, is accountable to the voters. The council is the legislative arm of the city and should always act in the best interest of the entire city. Council members must be out and about, listening to the public, and be aware of needed changes. The mayor runs the city with its 700 + or - employees, not the City Council. He works with them and values their ideas but the final decisions are his and his alone. Our city has really fine people and the employees are very loyal and dedicated to their positions. These employees deserve to be properly compensated and feel job security without threats of being fired. The work environment must be positive so they can continue to contribute to making the city the best that it can be.
I am impressed with the interest that is being expressed by people who want to be appointed to the City Council. Many fine people are volunteering and this is great! We should not be afraid to start over with three new council members. This time we are starting with people that have experience and this will be a great benefit to everyone who’s lucky enough to live in Pocatello!
Jim Johnston is a local Realtor and former member of the Pocatello City Council.